Chiefs, Chargers enter Thursday night matchup with AFC's best records

The Chiefs can clinch their third straight AFC West title and a first-round playoff bye with a victory over the Chargers on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles can forge a tie in the division and clinch its first postseason berth since 2013 with a win at Arrowhead Stadium. The matchup features the two teams with the AFC's best records.

The nationally-televised game will also show off two of the NFL's top gunslingers. The Chargers' Philip Rivers has thrown for 3,638 yards and 29 touchdowns so far this season. The 37-year-old entered the season as the 8th-leading passer in the history of the league, with more than 51,000 yards.

The Chiefs' Pat Mahomes is taking the NFL by storm in his first full year as a starter. The quarterback out of Texas Tech leads the league through the first 13 games with 4,300 yards and 43 touchdowns.