- Man charged with child porn lived in container across from KC police station
- Boy Scouts exploring "all options" to address fiscal woes
- Chiefs, Chargers enter Thursday night matchup with AFC's best records
- Mission Hills lawmaker jumps from GOP to Democrat party
- KC police seeking four for info in Plaza shooting that wounded girl
- FBI in KC warns kids that posting fake threats is a serious federal crime
- Johnson County to break ground on first medical examiner facility
- KS Supreme Court: Smell of marijuana justified Lawrence home search
- OPKS police want to identify shoplifter who assaulted worker
- Lawsuit seeks names of Kansas City & St. Joseph priests accused of sexual abuse
- Boy Scouts exploring "all options" to address fiscal woes
- GM under investigation for faulty brake vacuum pumps
- Trump says no penalty for Saudi prince for Khashoggi murder
- Colorado man gets life for killing pregnant wife, 2 girls
- Incentives to Amazon could top $2.8 billion in NYC
- Kansas man guilty in death of boy found encased in concrete
- Court tosses DeLorean widow's 'Back to the Future' lawsuit
- The Latest: Michael drenches the Carolinas as tropical storm
- Fast, furious: How Michael grew into a 155 mph monster
- The Latest: Facebook says hackers could access some apps
{UPICKEM}
KMBZFM Audio on Demand
-
-
-
-
Midday with Jayme & WickettMidday with J&W: Will this be a bad choice to make this look like boxed wine?- November 14, 2018
-
E.J. & Ellen's Person of the WeekKarolyn Grimes was 'Zuzu' in It's A Wonderful Life- November 09, 2018
-
-
E.J. & Ellen's Person of the WeekBlind high schoolers wow E.J. & Ellen with their musical talents- November 03, 2018
-
-
-
Chiefs, Chargers enter Thursday night matchup with AFC's best records
The Chiefs can clinch their third straight AFC West title and a first-round playoff bye with a victory over the Chargers on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles can forge a tie in the division and clinch its first postseason berth since 2013 with a win at Arrowhead Stadium. The matchup features the two teams with the AFC's best records.
The nationally-televised game will also show off two of the NFL's top gunslingers. The Chargers' Philip Rivers has thrown for 3,638 yards and 29 touchdowns so far this season. The 37-year-old entered the season as the 8th-leading passer in the history of the league, with more than 51,000 yards.
The Chiefs' Pat Mahomes is taking the NFL by storm in his first full year as a starter. The quarterback out of Texas Tech leads the league through the first 13 games with 4,300 yards and 43 touchdowns.
The legends of yesterday watching the stars of today with the AFC West on the line. This is what it’s all about. #LACvsKC@ChiefsReporter has your 6️⃣ Stats to Know -- pic.twitter.com/Rj0ZvqtpQQ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 13, 2018