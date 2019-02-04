    {UPICKEM}

No doubt, Patrick Mahomes is NFL's MVP

AP News Staff
February 04, 2019 - 4:29 am

It was a Patrick Mahomes runaway for NFL MVP.

In his second pro season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took The Associated Press 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player award. He received 41 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.

"I want to Chiefs Kingdom," Mahomes said during his acceptance speech. "Your passion and love is unmatched, you're here no matter when and where."

"This is just the beginning, we have a long ways to go, thank you."

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees got the other nine in balloting announced at NFL Honors.

